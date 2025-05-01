Former Michigan football WR Amorion Walker makes transfer destination
For the second time in his career, Michigan football wide receiver Amorion Walker chose to enter the transfer portal. Last time, Walker transferred to Ole Miss before coming back to Ann Arbor. But this time, Walker's Michigan career is likely over after playing in four games in 2024 for the Wolverines.
On Wednesday, Walker announced he would transfer to Middle Tennessee to continue to collegiate career.
Walker came to Michigan as a WR before moving to cornerback in 2023. When he came back to Ann Arbor, Walker appeared in four games for Sherrone Moore as a WR. He caught three receptions for 34 yards. Jim Harbaugh was on record saying Walker is a 'unicorn' with his height and speed combination.
While Walker's tenure with Michigan didn't materialize, he will attempt to unlock his potential with Middle Tennessee.
