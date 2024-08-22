Former Michigan player, NFL rookie traded to a familiar coach
The Seattle Seahawks made a trade with the Carolina Panthers to acquire linebacker Michael Barrett in exchange for cornerback Michael Jackson. The Panthers selected Barrett in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Barrett is now back with a couple of familiar names.
Seattle hired Mike Macdonald to become its new head coach this offseason. Macdonald coached Barrett as the Wolverines' defensive coordinator in 2021. Barrett is also back with former Michigan linebackers coach Chris Partridge who is now with Seattle coaching its outside linebackers. Jay Harbaugh is also on staff in Seattle as the special teams coach.
Barrett left Michigan as the most winningest player in the history of the program. During his seven years in Ann Arbor, Michigan racked up 61 wins. Barrett also played in 64 total games -- another Michigan record. He left Ann Arbor as a national champion after Michigan defeated Washington last year.
The former Michigan team captain was second on the Wolverines' defense in tackles last year. He had 65 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and three sacks while starring on the Michigan defense in 2023. Barrett will now seek a role on the Seattle defense. The Seahawks have been bitten by the injury bug and Seattle badly needed some linebacker depth.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
BREAKING: Michigan Football announces captains for 2024 season
10 Michigan football bold predictions for the 2024 season