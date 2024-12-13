REPORT: Michigan football transfer has signed with SEC school
One of Michigan football's transfer portal entrants has found a new home.
According to On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, the Wolverines' former starting punter has signed with the Florida Gators. Doman entered the portal back on Dec. 6 after spending each of the first four years of his collegiate career in Ann Arbor. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining in Gainesville.
Spending each of the last two seasons as Michigan starting punter, Doman has averaged 43.4 yards per punt, with downed 34 inside the 20, across 103 punts in his career with the Maize and Blue. The redshirt junior had an up-and-down season for the Wolverines in 2024, ranking 48th out of 84 eligible punters according to College Football Stats with an average of 42.6 yards per punt this season.
