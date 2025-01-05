Former Michigan receiver hits NFL milestone
Former Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Nico Collins crossed the 1,000-yard receiving milestone today. The 6-foot-4 receiver, a favorite target of former Buckeye quarterback CJ Stroud (0-2 against Michigan), crossed the 1,000-yard mark for the second consecutive year. Collins accomplished the feat in 2023 with a career best 1,297 yards total.
Collins has battled injuries all year and hit the 1,000-yard mark in only 12 games. At the time of this article Collins had seven touchdowns, one shy of his career best eight, a benchmark he also reached in 2023. In dramatic fashion, Collins achieved the standard for excellence on a touchdown catch.
Collins was a 3rd round draft pick, 89th overall, of the Houston Texans in the 2021 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons in Ann Arbor. His career totals in 29 games played were 78 catches for 1,388 yards and 17 total touchdowns. He was a composite 4-star receiver coming out of high school, ranked 200th overall. Needless to say, he has clearly blossomed in the NFL and has done a great job of making Stroud look good on Sundays.
