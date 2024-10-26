Wolverine Digest

LOOK: Michigan football legend back in The Big House for MSU game

Welcome back to one of the greatest to ever don the winged helmet!

Matt Lounsberry

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the greatest players to ever wear the winged helmet is back at the Big House tonight, as Michigan makes final preparations for its in-state rivalry game against Michigan State.

Running back Blake Corum, who became a legend in Ann Arbor over his four-year career with the Wolverines, is on site to take in tonight's showdown against the Spartans.

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Matt Lounsberry
MATT LOUNSBERRY

Home/Football