LOOK: Former Buckeye Kirk Herbstreit wears Maize and Blue for son's Michigan visit
It's safe to say that fans were shocked when it was announced that Kirk Herbstreits son, Chase, had committed to the Michigan Wolverines. According to 247Sports, Chase was a three-star prospect and was eyeing other programs like Ohio State and Notre Dame. But in the end, Chase opted for the opportunity waiting in Ann Arbor, something Kirk almost certainly had some internal conflict about. On one hand, it's got to be an incredible feeling seeing your son commit to one of the top universities in the country and have the opportunity to play for a college football blue blood. On the other hand, Kirk is a Buckeye... and we all know how Buckeyes typically feel about that team up north.
Following his son's commitment to Michigan, Herbstreit noted that Chase has been "a lifelong Ohio State fan", but the Buckeyes never offered his son a scholarship.
“Out of all my kids, he’s the guy that cried when they (lost) games,” Herbstreit said. “He’s an Ohio State junkie. Ohio State did not really pursue him to the point of offering him a scholarship. They were close.”
Michigan, however, did express interest and provided Herbstreit an opportunity to become part of one of the top college football programs in the country - an opportunity that was simply too good to pass on.
“He’s kind of in that area where he’s fighting,” Herbstreit said. “Most of those guys — big schools like Michigan and Ohio State and Notre Dame, the schools that he was looking at the most — they’re almost like, ‘Why don’t you go to the MAC; we’re going to bring in this portal guy that we know a little bit more about,’ and they’re not really into developing young players and investing and hope they become a great player.”
On Monday, Chase shared a photo from his recruiting visit to Michigan - including his father, Kirk, wearing Maize and Blue.
While Ohio State fans are likely going to use photos like this to continue their attack on Herbstreit for not being a 'true' Buckeye, the reality is that this photo highlights what it means to be a great parent. You don't always have to like the choices your kids make. Hell, sometimes you can downright hate it. But at the end of the day, sports is sports, most things are bigger than rivalries, and supporting your child is a top priority for any parent.
But Kirk doesn't seem too worried about the "lunatic fringe" of the Ohio State fanbase, especially when it comes to his son's commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.
“I’ve kind of stayed out that world a little bit,” Herbstreit said. “I haven’t seen a whole lot of reaction intentionally, just because I know 80 percent of the people are thrilled and 20 percent are going to be jackasses.”
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Analyst likes Michigan's chances in 2025: 'I think Bryce Underwood is going to be that dude'
Donovan Edwards dunks on Ohio State: 'They ain't getting no gold pants either'
Rivals' national recruiting analyst predicts Michigan football to land 2026 5-star QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7