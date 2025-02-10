Former Wolverine explains why Michigan’s 2023 Championship team tops Ohio State’s 2024 Team
Former Michigan defender Hunter Reynolds recently addressed the ongoing debate about which championship team was superior: the 2023 Michigan squad or Ohio State's 2024 team. The discussion gained traction after Ohio State's national championship victory over Notre Dame, sparking heated arguments on both sides of the rivalry. However, Reynolds made one point that seemed to end the debate: Ohio State couldn't even beat Michigan in 2024, a Michigan squad that had struggled to become bowl-eligible for much of the year.
Given that fact alone, it seems clear that Michigan's 2023 championship team, which ended the season with a perfect 15-0 record, a Big Ten Championship, a National Championship, and, of course, a victory over Ohio State, was the better squad. Ohio State may have secured a national title in 2024, but their two regular-season losses, including the defeat to Michigan, and failure to qualify for the conference championship game put a significant dent in their claim.
In a video shared on his Instagram, Reynolds weighed in with his thoughts on the comparison. While he acknowledged Ohio State's strengths, particularly in their wide receiver corps and safeties, he gave the edge to Michigan in nearly every other position group. Michigan’s quarterback, running backs, tight ends, offensive line, defensive line, linebackers, cornerbacks, and special teams all ranked higher in Reynolds' evaluation.
Reynolds also pointed out the coaching advantage, siding with former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh over Ohio State’s Ryan Day. When all aspects are considered, it’s clear that Michigan's 2023 championship team stands head and shoulders above Ohio State's 2024 squad, making the debate a bit one-sided.
- Quarterback: Michigan
- Running back: Michigan
- Wide receiver: Ohio State
- Tight end: Michigan
- Offensive line: Michigan
- Defensive line: Michigan
- Linebackers: Michigan
- Cornerbacks: Michigan
- Safeties: Ohio State
- Special teams: Michigan
- Head coach: Michigan
You can watch his full breakdown below:
