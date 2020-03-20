WolverineDigest
Four-Star Sophomore CJ Hicks To Visit Michigan 'Soon' After Receiving Offer

Eric Rutter

This week, Michigan has offered a few prized prospects from the state of Ohio, and Archbishop Alter sophomore athlete C.J. Hicks is the latest to report a scholarship from the Wolverines’ program.

“They told my head coach that I needed to call Coach [Mike] Zordich at four, and I called them and we talked and chopped it up,” Hicks told Wolverine Digest. “He’s a good guy.”

According to the four-star prospect, Michigan has been a popular topic of conversation as of late as Hicks trains with two other players from the area that also sport U-M offers.

“He just recently offered Rod Moore, and I train with Rod Moore,” Hicks said. “That’s like my brother, Rod and Markus Allen.”

Moore picked up his Wolverines offer on Wednesday, and Allen was extended an offer from the U-M staff last month. All three recruits were scheduled to visit Michigan last weekend before the coronavirus put a hold to on-campus visits.

“We are all coming up soon,” Hicks said.

Michigan is now a common offer among the trio, and they have frequently discussed the possibility of playing together at the next level.

“We talk about it all the time,” Hicks said. “To be honest, we were literally talking about it right now before I got on the phone.”

Hicks mentioned that he received follows on Twitter from several Michigan coaches after he picked up his Notre Dame offer in January, and his relationship with the U-M coaching staff has grown since that point.

Growing up in Ohio, Hicks has admired many athletes that have donned the winged helmet and cited Charles Woodson and Jabrill Peppers as two sources of inspiration. Additionally, Hicks trains with former Michigan defensive back Tyree Kinnel, so the blue-chip sophomore has another connection to the Wolverines program.

“They are a good academic school,” Hicks said. “They are top 5 in the nation, ranked No. 4 in business. That’s what I want to major in most likely. I still don’t know yet, but that’s what I’m leaning towards. Academically and sports-wise, they’re a good school.”

While academics look to play a large role in Hicks’ recruitment, the 6-4, 210-pound athlete outlined what his future school will have to exhibit to earn his verbal commitment.

“Making me feel like a home away from home,” Hicks said. “I want to feel safe where I don’t ever have to question my decision. It has to fit my mom too because that’s my rock.”

Hicks currently sports offers from Iowa, Miami and Notre Dame, so Michigan will have steady competition for Hicks’ commitment. 

