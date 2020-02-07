Here's What I'm Thinking...Michigan's Best Position Group In 2020

Michigan has some very solid pieces returning for the 2020 season at just about every single position group on both sides of the ball. Obviously there will be a new quarterback and an almost entirely new offensive line suiting up for U-M next fall, but the rest of the groups have some key guys giving it another go.

Unlike 2019, I think Michigan's strongest position group is running back.

Heading into last year, on the heels of Chris Evans being removed from the program, Michigan's running backs were completely unproven and inexperienced. Now, with the return of Evans and the emergence of Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins, the position is in the best spot its been in since Jim Harbaugh took over at U-M.

Charbonnet got it going as a rookie and set a new freshman record for rushing touchdowns with 11. He finished the year with 726 yards and those 11 scores but failed to make his way into the end zone over the last four games of the season. That's due, in part, to the growth of Haskins.

The one-time linebacker actually took over the starting position against Notre Dame and did not disappoint. Haskins carried the ball 20 times for 149 yards against the Irish and never looked back.

At 6-1, 220 pounds, Haskins has a nice blend of size, burst and power, but doesn't have breakaway speed. Charbonnet, also possess a great combination of size, power and balance at 6-1, 220 pounds, but like Haskins, is never going to be mistaken for a track star. Both backs can be extremely productive and durable, but home run threats they are not.

Enter Chris Evans.

At 5-11, 216, Evans also has a great build and is plenty durable, but he does possess the long speed, open-field quickness and a natural ability as a receiver that the other two do not.

Throw in true freshman and early enrollee Blake Corum and I think U-M's running back room is stacked. Corum is the smallest of the bunch at 5-8, 193 pounds, but he's even quicker than Evans and really provides a change of pace compared to the others. He ran a laser-timed 4.44 in the 40-yard dash at one of Nike's events and also posted a 4.22 20-yard shuttle time, which would've been the fourth best mark at the 2019 NFL Combine among running backs.

Running backs coach Jay Harbaugh essentially employed a four-back system in 2019. The numbers broke down like this for the top four backs:

Player Attempts Yards Touchdowns Zach Charbonnet 149 726 11 Hassan Haskins 121 622 4 Tru Wilson 44 221 1 Christian Turner 44 171 1

In 2020, I think the following numbers are entirely possible. I decided to use the total number of 358 carries from the 2019 season as the breakdown for 2020, but that number could and should obviously be different:

Player Attempts Yards Touchdowns Hassan Haskins 175 880 8 Zach Charbonnet 141 645 6 Chris Evans 110 550 6 Blake Corum 32 192 2

What do you think of the breakdown of carries? Who do you think will step up and what numbers do you see? Comment below!!!