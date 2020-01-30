Here's What I'm Thinking...The 2020 Quarterback Battle

Former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner stopped by Inside the Huddle earlier this week to talk about the quarterback battle that's already underway between Joe Milton and Dylan McCaffrey and it really got me thinking.

Who is going to start for Michigan next year?

I actually had a chance to see Milton in person when he was in high school and I was beyond impressed. He was bigger than his linemen, faster than the skill players on his team and had an absolute cannon for an arm. His guys dropped several passes as I watched, which I later learned was pretty common, but Milton did show off his elite ability as a throw and helped lead his team to a victory.

With that said, accuracy was an issue for him throughout his prep career. He wasn't bad the night I saw him but his overall numbers in high school are not what you typically see for a high level Division I quarterback. As a starter, Milton completed just 47.4 percent of his passes over three seasons. His guys might've dropped more passes than normal, but that is not a good completion percentage.

McCaffrey, on the other hand, completed 63.8 percent of his passes during his three years as the starter in high school. He was viewed as more of a dual-threat guy earlier in his career but settled in as a traditional passer with the ability to run as he got more comfortable in the pocket. We've obviously seen his ability as a ball carrier at Michigan as well.

It seems weird referencing high school numbers for a couple of quarterbacks that have been at Michigan for a few years now, but we simply haven't seen enough of Milton or McCaffrey.

When I think about each guy running the offense next year, I find myself quite torn. I think the floor is higher with McCaffrey, but the ceiling is higher with Milton.

McCaffrey is very, very determined and has the natural leadership skills you love to see at quarterback. He's going to take care of the ball and be as prepared as humanly possibly to do everything by the book. He's also a great runner and has enough arm strength to make whatever throw he needs to.

Milton is also a good leader but isn't as outspoken or rah-rah as McCaffrey. Physically, he's elite. His combination of size, athleticism and arm talent literally might be unmatched in college football. He has the accuracy issue and has thrown more interceptions than you'd like to see in spot duty.

If it were my decision alone, based on what we've seen and what we know for sure about each guy, I'd go with Milton. I love the idea of him winging it down the field so that guys like Nico Collins, Ronnie Bell, Giles Jackson and Mike Sainristil can run under it rather than have to wait for the ball like we saw so often with Shea Patterson. I just really like the high-ceiling, explosive-play potential that Milton would bring to the table.

Now, if I was able to see every rep in practice, and McCaffrey clearly has a better handle on things in terms of running the offense and taking care of the ball, then he'd have to the guy — again, there's that high floor.

At the end of the day it's not the worst problem to have. I know the old adage is, "if you have two quarterbacks you don't have a quarterback," but they both have a lot to offer. Both Milton and McCaffrey are better runners than Patterson and are more physically gifted as passers as well. They're still in Ann Arbor so they both obviously want the job and feel like they can win it. There's a buzz that some of the other offensive players have a better rapport with these two quarterbacks than they did with Patterson.

However you break it down, one thing is certain — there's going to be a new guy under center for the Wolverines in 2020. My vote is for Milton right now, but it's not even February yet. It's going to be fun to follow.

