Highlights from U of M Club of Greater Detroit kickoff dinner
The University of Michigan Club of Greater Detroit hosted its annual kickoff dinner yesterday in Dearborn. Roughly 120 people were in attendance enjoying tailgate style food, watching highlights from the 2023 season, and listening to a panel of local media share their previews and analysis for this season.
The panel explained they feel good about who Sherrone Moore has surrounded himself with since becoming head coach. One of the new faces on the coaching staff is defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. They gave praise to Martindale, noting his two decades of NFL experience and his role in essentially inventing the defense Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter ran. Sherrone Moore's ability to make adjustments in the Penn State and Maryland games last year as well as his OC work against Alabama and Nick Saban were discussed.
A question mark the analysts brought up was their concern about Michigan's wide receivers. However, the depth at tight end could offset some questions at wide receiver. Junior tight end Marlin Klein has looked like a freak athlete and has major speed too. A player the panel was most excited about was Maryland transfer and junior linebacker Jaishawn Barham, noting the incredible impact he makes alongside a strong linebacker room. Comparisons were made to Georgia's back-to-back national championship teams due to the similar roster makeup. A couple of breakout returners to look out for are two offensive linemen. Senior Giovanni El-Hadi has waited behind long-time starters and NFL products and Josh Priebe, a graduate transfer from Northwestern, has looked like the best O-lineman up to this point.
Michigan State transfer DB Jaden Mangham was touched on. The analysts believe Mangham could really shine playing in a much improved defense in Ann Arbor and said the junior has been playing great in practice. Regarding freshman impact, Evan Link is fighting for a starting job on the offensive line. Linebacker Cole Sullivan is looking fast, physical, and smart. Running back Jordan Marshall has also really impressed and is moving up fast.
The anticipation and excitement surrounding Michigan Football keeps building as the offseason comes to a close and we approach kickoff against Fresno State on Aug. 31 where the Wolverines will begin defending their national title.
