WATCH: Michigan pulls off stunning trick play TD vs. MSU

Michigan football is pulling out all the tricks tonight against in-state rival Michigan State, as the Wolverines seek their third consecutive win in the series.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines went back to a familiar gadget play, with running back Donovan Edwards finding tight end Colston Loveland on a halfback pass for a 23-yard touchdown. The trick play gave Michigan a 24-10 lead over the Spartans with under 14 minutes left in the game.

Edwards has been a secret weapon as a thrower throughout his Michigan career, and his statline in the pass game is pretty remarkable. With this latest touchdown toss, the running back is a perfect 4-for-4 with 131 passing yards and two touchdown passes in his career.

