HIGHLIGHTS: Top plays from No. 10 Michigan vs. Washington

No. 10 Michigan seeks its fourth consecutive victory in its first road game of the season today at Washington. The Wolverines (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) and Huskies (3-2, 1-1) meet for the first time as Big Ten Conference opponents, but the second time this calendar year after their showdown in the National Championship Game back in January.
2Q: Donovan Edwards breaks free for 39-yard TD run; (14-7, Washington)
2Q: Michigan blocks Washington's FG attempt to end the half; (14-10, Washington)
3Q: Jack Tuttle finds Colston Loveland for 8-yard TD; (17-14, Michigan)
