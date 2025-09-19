How to watch Michigan's Big Ten opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers
Michigan will open its 2025 Big Ten conference schedule on the road in one of the more hostile venues that the Big Ten has to offer. Lincoln, Nebraska, is home to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and their fanbase is fired up for their clash with the Wolverines. Nebraska has started the season 3-0, and the fans are desperate for a big win to prove the legitimacy of their 2025 squad.
The game features two highly touted young quarterbacks in Cornhusker Dylan Raiola and Wolverine Bryce Underwood, both of whom have shown tremendous potential and skill. Fans are eagerly anticipating their performance, as each player brings a unique playing style and unmatched determination to the field. With their futures looking bright, this matchup promises to be an exciting showcase of rising talent in college football.