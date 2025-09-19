Wolverine Digest

How to watch Michigan's Big Ten opener against the Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jerred Johnson

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19), center, touches the banner as the team runs out
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19), center, touches the banner as the team runs out / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Michigan will open its 2025 Big Ten conference schedule on the road in one of the more hostile venues that the Big Ten has to offer. Lincoln, Nebraska, is home to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and their fanbase is fired up for their clash with the Wolverines. Nebraska has started the season 3-0, and the fans are desperate for a big win to prove the legitimacy of their 2025 squad.

The game features two highly touted young quarterbacks in Cornhusker Dylan Raiola and Wolverine Bryce Underwood, both of whom have shown tremendous potential and skill. Fans are eagerly anticipating their performance, as each player brings a unique playing style and unmatched determination to the field. With their futures looking bright, this matchup promises to be an exciting showcase of rising talent in college football.

WHERE: MEMORIAL STADIUM. LINCOLN, NE

WHEN: SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20TH, KICKOFF AT 3:30 ET

NETWORK: CBS

MORE: Young gun showdown: Nebraska's Dylan Raiola versus Michigan's Bryce Underwood

Pogg
Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore, left, and associate head coach Biff Poggi watch quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

More Michigan News:

The Minnesota Vikings use of JJ McCarthy is a blueprint for Bryce Underwood

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson show Sherrone Moore why Bryce Underwood should run

Oklahoma Sooners QB John Mateer praises Michigan counterpart Bryce Underwood

Michigan linebacker Ernest Hausmann featured on Gameday, recognized for social works

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football