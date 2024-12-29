Indiana transfer wideout expects Michigan football to be back in Championship hunt
Michigan has been severely limited in its passing attack throughout the 2024 season. The passing woes were compounded by an exodus of talent from last year, along with a lack of elite weapons at quarterback and wide receiver. Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have clearly prioritized significantly upgrading both rooms.
Landing the number one overall rated prospect in the country in quarterback Bryce Underwood secured the QB room quickly. Getting former Indiana wide receiver Donaven McCulley in the transfer portal was a huge addition and quick talent bump in the wide receiver room as well. McCulley recently spoke with MLive's Aaron McMann on what he sees in Michigan, and it's clear that McCulley expects to be playing for championships as a Wolverine.
"If you fix a couple key things, they're right back in the Big Ten championship"- Donaven McCulley
McCulley also added that he wants to come in as WR1 and be a big part in the turn around. In 2023, McCulley caught 48 passes for 644 yards and six touchdowns, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention from both the coaches and the media. Standing at 6-foot-5 he will be an immediate upgrade to the size in the Michigan WR room while providing the next starting quarterback with a wide radius catch receiver and a high point jump ball threat that the team really did not have this year.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7