Injury Report: Michigan football lists 3 'Out', Jack Tuttle questionable vs. Texas
We're inside of two hours before kickoff between No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas in the biggest game of college football's Week 2. The Wolverines have released their mandatory availability report to the Big Ten Conference, and a new name has been listed 'Out' this week.
Defensive back Jaden Mangham, a transfer safety from Michigan State, is unavailable for the Wolverines today against the Longhorns. He joins senior safety Rod Moore and veteran special teamer Joe Taylor, both of whom were also listed 'Out' last week against Fresno State. Quarterback Jack Tuttle, who was unavailable in the season-opener, has been upgraded to 'Questionable' today.
Michigan remains relatively healthy coming out of last week's opener vs. Fresno State. Mangham appeared for only one snap against the Bulldogs in Week 1, and the Wolverines have solid depth at safety with starters Makari Paige and Quinton Johnson and rotational pieces Wesley Walker and Brandyn Hillman. On the offensive side, it's highly unlikely we'll see Tuttle today despite the upgrade in his status. Davis Warren is expected to make his second career start at quarterback for the Wolverines, with Michigan mixing in Alex Orji at times as well.
Kickoff between the Wolverines and the Longhorns is scheduled for Noon ET in Ann Arbor, Mich. with FOX carrying the broadcast.
