Injury Report: Michigan cornerback Will Johnson exits game vs. Illinois
Michigan football star cornerback Will Johnson has struggled with injury for much of this season, and those issues appear to have come up again today.
In the second quarter of this afternoon's game against No. 22 Illinois, Johnson left the game after apparently reaggravating an ankle injury. The junior missed an entire series in the second frame, in which the Fighting Illini converted a fumble by Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle into a field goal.
The CBS television broadcast later showed Johnson walkin on the Wolverines' sideline with a towel over his head.
Michigan Wolverines On SI will have more on this story as it develops.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI