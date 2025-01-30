REPORT: Former Michigan Football star could return from injury to play in Super Bowl
After announcing that the 2024 season would be the last of his NFL career, former Michigan Football star defensive end Brandon Graham had his farewell tour cut short after suffering a torn tricep in the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 24.
Graham feared that the injury would be season-ending, and career-ending. However, with the Eagles prolonging their season by advancing to Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs on Feb. 9, there's a chance the former Wolverine will be able to suit up one final time.
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Philadelphia has "opened a practice window" for Graham this week, giving him the chance to play in the Super Bowl as his final game in the NFL.
Graham has played the entirety of his 15-year career in Philadelphia after being selected by the Eagles in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft (No. 13 overall). He's appeared in 205 games in his career, amassing 485 career tackles and 76.5 career sacks, which ranks as the third-most in Eagles history.
As a Wolverine from 2006-09, Graham proved himself to be one of the most dominant defenders to ever come through Ann Arbor. In 2009, he finished with the most tackles for loss in all of college football (26) and was named the 2009 Big Ten Conference co-MVP. Graham finished his Michigan career with 29.5 sacks, good for No. 2 all-time.
