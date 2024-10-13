Jim Harbaugh leaves Chargers game, Questionable to return
There have been several players leave the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos game on Sunday, but also in a strange turn of events -- so did the Chargers' head coach Jim Harbaugh. The former Michigan head coach was seen entering the blue tent with trainers before leaving the sideline and heading into the tunnel.
After the Chargers scored a field goal, the team announced Harbaugh was dealing with an illness of some sort and the team ruled him questionable to return. Defensive coordinator and former Wolverine DC Jesse Minter will serve as the interim head coach until Harbaugh returns.
The 2-2 Chargers are in Denver for a pivotal divisional game against the 3-2 Broncos. As the head coach, Jim Harbaugh makes all the tough decisions like if the team will go for it on fourth down or punt -- on top of other things. With Minter controlling the decision making, it will be interesting to see how the team responds to all of this.
*Editor update* -- Harbaugh returned to the sideline with 7:20 left in the first quarter.
