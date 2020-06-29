Michigan Target Film Study: Kamonte Grimes

So far, Michigan has two defensive backs committed in the 2021 class, but the Wolverines would also like to add Naples (Fla.) Palmetto Ridge three-star Kamonte Grimes to that list.

According to various recruiting sites, Grimes is listed as either a wide receiver or an athlete, but the two-way player says he is hearing from Michigan as a secondary player. And when speaking to All Terrapins' Ahmed Ghafir, Grimes broke down why U-M was part of his recently named top five.

“I’ve only been to Miami, I’m familiar with Maryland and I’ve heard a lot about Michigan because one of my coaches is really close with the whole staff,” Grimes told All Terrapins. Michigan is the lone school to recruit the 6-foot-3, 210-pound prospect on the defensive side of the ball and the pursuit from defensive coordinator Don Brown has made it clear to Grimes that he’s a priority.

“They’re definitely pushing hard. All five of these schools have shown me the most love in my recruitment, but Michigan is definitely pushing hard. I can tell they want me bad,” Grimes said. “Plus, I’m talking with coach (Don) Brown, coach (Michael) Zordich just about every day, every other day if not every day. It feels good just to know that of all the guys they’re recruiting, I’m one of the guys they’re recruiting hardest.”

As a prospect, Grimes measures at 6-3 and 200 pounds, so he already has the size component down for a Power Five skill position player. On either side of the ball, Grimes looks like a natural playmaker who has a nose for the football. When lined up at receiver, Grimes shows strong hands and he wins a lot of 50-50 balls as he can climb the ladder and elevate to make the catch. However, Grimes is not the most technical route runner and he rounds off many of his cuts in and out of his breaks. Still, the three-star prospect is a productive athlete who can adjust to off-target balls and even takes a handful of direct snaps for his Palmetto Ridge team.

Most of Grimes' film is on offense, but he also shows quite a bit of upside too. At the next level, Grimes has the measurables to play either cornerback or safety and the coverage skills to make either position work. In run support, Grimes is a willing hitter who flings himself towards the ball carrier as a product of his aggressive nature. When dropping back in coverage, Grimes breaks on the ball in a timely fashion and uses his strong hands to bat passes away from his assignment, a trait that has likely caught the attention of Coach Zordich.

In addition to those attributes, Grimes returns punts for his high school, and he exhibits an effortless brand of speed. While Grimes rips off several long returns on his tape, the 2021 recruit appears to outrun players without ever reaching his highest gear, so it will be interesting to see if he is tasked with special teams duties at the college level.

Overall, Grimes is an intriguing prospect that could play on either side of the football, but Michigan appears to have identified his skill set as one that would lend itself well to the secondary, and that is where the Wolverines are pitching Grimes on his future.

What do you think about Grimes' game and where would he be best utilized at? Is he the type of player that you would like to see get a look at both receiver and defensive back? Why or why not? Let us know!