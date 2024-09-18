Jim Harbaugh running Michigan offense in Los Angeles (PHOTO)
Michigan fans may have mixed reactions to seeing former head coach Jim Harbaugh succeeding out in Los Angeles. On one hand, it's great to see Harbaugh leading the Chargers (2-0) to their best start since the 2012 season. On the other hand, there are plenty of Michigan fans who believe Harbaugh would still be coaching in Ann Arbor if not for the ongoing issues with the NCAA and perceived rift with U-M athletic director Warde Manuel.
Mixed reactions aside, it's clear that Harbaugh has taken his winning formula from Ann Arbor to Los Angeles. As evidence, look no further than a recent photo shared by former U-M offensive lineman Trente Jones. The bottom photo shows an offensive set from the 2023 Michigan vs. Penn State game, the same game where the Wolverines ran the ball 32 consecutive times. The top photo shows the Chargers in an offensive set from last Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers.
Notice any similarities?
Harbaugh's ground-and-pound philosophy that helped bring a national title back to the University of Michigan in 2023 seems to be translating well to the NFL. In fact, it's translating so well that J.K. Dobbins became the first Chargers’ back (and the first AFC player in a decade) to open a season with back-to-back 100-yard rushing performances - including 131 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries last weekend.
Following a perfect 2-0 start, ESPN's Football Power Index (FPI) is giving the Chargers a 70% chance of making the playoffs.
