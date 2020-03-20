JJ Jones Reacts To ‘Surreal’ Michigan Offer

With over 20 offers to his name, Myrtle Beach (S.C.) High three-star wide receiver J.J. Jones has plenty of college football options, and that list grew to include Michigan when the U-M coaching staff offered the standout recruit on Thursday.

“It’s something you look forward to for a lifetime,” Jones told Wolverine Digest. “Michigan is such a great school.”

After connecting with Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Twitter, Jones sent over his film so that the Wolverines staff could provide an evaluation. That’s when Jones learned he was already a coveted wide receiver for Michigan in the 2021 cycle.

“Coach Gattis followed me on Twitter, and he started hitting me up,” Jones said. “I had sent him my film, and he said trust me I’ve already seen it.”

From there, Jones began to build a relationship with the Wolverines’ OC before learning of his Michigan offer on Thursday afternoon.

“He and I started talking to each other, and he told me to give him a phone call,” Jones said. “I was on the beach, just chilling. I called him, and he was like, ‘we love you up here. We watched your film, and we want to offer you a scholarship.’”

Though Jones is located in South Carolina, the 6-3, 190-pound wide receiver is more than familiar with the Michigan program.

“It was so surreal because Michigan is such a powerhouse in college football,” Jones said. “They see the potential in me to become a great player, and that’s really a blessing.”

Though recruits are not permitted to visit college campuses right now, Michigan shot up Jones’ list of schools to visit, and he will be working on finding the time to do so as soon as the visit ban is lifted.

“I already told coach I will definitely go out there for a visit as soon as possible, as soon as this coronavirus thing gets up and out of the way,” Jones said. “I would love to go out and visit Michigan.”

In fact, Jones was slated to take a visit to in-state Clemson last week but was forced to cancel the trip on short notice.

“I had a visit to Clemson that had to cancel because of the coronavirus,” Jones said. “There were some schools I was going to go to but not completely sure (when), and they had to get shut down too.”

With an offer list that includes schools such as Georgia, Penn State, Louisville and Arkansas, Jones has a plethora of schools vying for his pledge. Before the coronavirus put a pause on visits, Jones was thinking about committing before his senior season began, but now it looks like he will wait a bit longer before choosing a school.

“I might end up pushing it back until after I visit a few more schools,” Jones said. “I might push it back until maybe the middle of football season.”

When focusing on the primary factors that will sway Jones’ commitment, the impact receiver walked Wolverine Digest through his decision making process.

“Distance isn’t really such a big thing for me, but the number one thing I am looking for is education,” Jones said. “That’s one of the main reasons why you play this sport, being blessed to be able to play football and get a free education. That’s why I play is to get my degree. I want to go to a school for three or four years where I feel comfortable, like I’m at home.”

Once Jones find out which school fits that criteria, he will issue his verbal pledge. However, Michigan looks to be a power player in Jones’ recruitment moving forward.