J.J. McCarthy shares his favorite Jim Harbaugh story
Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy recently sat down for an interview with CBS Sports, offering a glimpse into his NFL journey so far. Despite facing a significant setback with a season-ending injury during his rookie year in Minnesota, the expectations surrounding McCarthy remain high. The Vikings’ first-round draft pick is still widely viewed as the potential franchise quarterback for Minnesota, and fans are eager to see him reach his full potential in the NFL.
Although McCarthy is focused on his long-term goals and aspirations within the league, he also took a moment to reflect on his time at the University of Michigan, where he played under head coach Jim Harbaugh (now with the Los Angeles Chargers). Playing for Jim Harbaugh is undoubtedly a unique experience for all who are privileged to work alongside him, and it often includes some hilarious stories.
And while I'm sure McCarthy has some funny stories, he chose to share a story about the moment that he knew he'd run through a brick wall for Harbaugh.
"My favorite one that I tell everybody, which literally gave me the utmost respect for him in the world, and gave me this, "I'll run through a brick wall for you" kind of mantra with him and coach [Kevin] O'Connell. I think it was July, like summer camp...it's frickin hot, we just finished a three hour practice - he calls it Indian summer. In Michigan around that time, we did these 4th quarter finishers every single time after practice. And he decided to do every single one of them with us. And there was a day that it was extremely strenuous. We were pushing these prowlers that the o-linemen were pushing, and he was doing it in shoes... and it was just set up for failure. And he was still doing it. At the end of it, you know, all these bodies on the laundry room floor, just like totally exhausted. And I look up, and I see coach Harbaugh right there, leaning on the wall. Right there, I knew that he was my guy and I was going to do anything for him and do whatever I was asked."
Obviously that relationship proved to be incredibly fruitful, as Harbaugh and McCarthy went on to lead Michigan to a perfect 15-0 season and a national championship in 2023. And while there's no doubt that Harbaugh has a bit of a quirky side to him, it's clear that his ability to connect with his players is something that makes him one of the best coaches in the country at any level.
