Joel Klatt breaks down what Davis Warren, Alex Orji must do to beat Texas
Michigan football's quarterback competition concluded in an unexpected manner with former walk-on Davis Warren beating out Alex Orji to earn the start against Fresno State.
Warren was solid in the Wolverines' season-opener, completing 15-of-25 pass attempts with a touchdown to tight end Colston Loveland. However, the redshirt junior was held to just 118 passing yards and he threw an interception on the Wolverines' third drive of the game, coming up short on a deep shot to wide receiver Fred Moore. Orji, meanwhile, was limited to the same type of role he played for Michigan last season, rushing for 32 yards on five careers, though he did throw his first career touchdown pass to tailback Donovan Edwards on U-M's first possession.
Still, the Wolverines' overall offense performance left much to be desired against Fresno State. Michigan was held to just 269 yards of total offense, and averaged just 4.4 yards per carry against the Bulldogs. In Week 2, the competition level increases dramatically with No. 3 Texas coming to Ann Arbor to do battle. In preparation for the game, Fox Sports' college football analyst Joel Klatt discussed the Wolverines' offense and what Michigan needs from its quarterbacks in order to upset the Longhorns.
Kickoff between No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas is scheduled for Noon ET on Fox.
