Michigan Football: Joel Klatt delivers heartfelt message to QB Jack Tuttle
Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle's career came to a sudden end this week when the seventh-year senior announced his retirement from the game due to medical concerns.
Tuttle has battled injuries through many of his collegiate seasons, including this year when he missed the first five games while battling back from a UCL injury repair, and the quarterback noted in his retirement message that he has suffered from five concussions during his college career.
In a classy move, Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt delivered a heartfelt message to Tuttle this week on his podcast, The Joel Klatt Show, while previewing this weekend's game between Michigan and Oregon. Here's what Klatt had to say:
"Jack Tuttle was a highly-recruited high school quarterback," Klatt began. "It just goes to show you, it's like, sometimes the path doesn't pan out for some of these players that are highly-recruited players. Jack Tuttle was one of those, and he has had a highly-frustrating career, and now he's going to hang it up and medically retire.
"I just have to say, Jack, I feel for you man. I wish you the absolute best in the future, and all the lessons that you learned of perseverance and dedication to your craft in college football are going to pay huge dividends to you down the stretch."
In his retirement letter, Tuttle noted his passion for football is something he'll carry with him and he plans to pursue a coaching role in the future.
