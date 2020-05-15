Josh Gattis Touts More Experienced Running Backs In 2020

While Michigan looks to find its answer at quarterback in 2020, the running back position is one of the more clear-cut positions on the roster. This season, U-M returns two ball carriers that each averaged over 4.5 yards per carry on 120-plus attempts in Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins, but the Wolverines also benefit from the return of the dynamic Chris Evans to the lineup as well.

During a Zoom conference call on Thursday, U-M offensive coordinator Josh Gattis provided an overview of the running back position at Michigan by touching on not only the struggles and successes of 2019 but also what last year’s work could mean for the season to come.

“Obviously, when you look at the room that we had there last year, we had a ton of inexperience,” Gattis said. “We had guys that didn’t have the opportunity to be a part of spring football practice. You look at Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins, both of those guys were out all spring last year, so they missed a huge chunk of physical development from January on to August. And then even Hassan started the season banged up, and then Zach went through some injuries from there.”

In 2019, Charbonnet came on strong en route to an 11-touchdown, 726-yard performance in his true freshman campaign. The highlight of Charbonnet was undoubtedly against Army when the young tailback rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. But as is customary with young players, the running back position at Michigan went through a few rowing pains last season too.

“Obviously, we had a some hiccups early on with some ball security type things and protections, but to see where our guys where by the end of the year, I’m excited about the growth in that room and the leadership and being able to carry over the game experience, it’s going to allow those guys to improve their game even more.”

As for Haskins, Michigan worked Charbonnet’s counterpart into the lineup gradually, but he carved out an important role by midseason and accumulated 121 carries for 622 yards and four touchdowns. However, the Wolverines should benefit from a couple key additions to the running back room at Michigan.

“Now you’re able to add Chris back into the mix and get Christian Turner back healthy,” Gattis said. “Blake Corum is really, really exciting and brings a level of explosiveness at the running back position, so I just think the amount of growth that you are able to go through from year one to year two is really exciting for those guys. Very rarely do you walk into a situation and have all completely new players at one position, and I think the job that those guys did by the end of the year was really, really impressive.

“I think Coach Jay [Harbaugh] did a really good job of bringing those guys along and developing them, but it is very hard to take on a position group and have no one having returning starter experience,” Gattis said. “You don’t go from having a senior running back who’s a really good player who has rushed for a 1,000 yards a couple seasons in a row to someone who has never taken snaps in games, so that was a challenge.”

Now, with a year of experience under the belt of Charbonnet and Haskins plus the return of Evans to the lineup, Michigan is slated to field a position group that offers the ability to run between the tackles, around the outside or even to catch the ball out of the backfield. Gattis should have an opportunity to open up the playbook given the experience at running back for Michigan this coming season.

Which running back do you expect to log more yards for Michigan in 2020? Will Evans have a dominant return to the field and eat up a majority of the touches or will Charbonnet and Haskins continue their one-two approach from a year ago? Let us know!