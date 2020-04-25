Josh Uche Selected In Round Two

Josh Uche became the 23rd Wolverine of the Jim Harbaugh era chosen in the NFL Draft when he went in Round 2 Friday night, going to the New England Patriots. Interestingly, he is the first Michigan second-rounder since WR Devin Funchess and DE Frank Clark went in Round 2 in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Analysis: The 6-1, 245-pounder was a bit of polarizing player for the Wolverines in 2019, many believing he should have played more as an every-down performer for the Maize and Blue, and others believing he was utilized properly, as a pass-rush specialist. According to ProFootballFocus.com, Uche played just 20 of 79 snaps against Ohio State and 36 of 57 against Alabama in U-M's Jan. 1 bowl loss.

He also saw the field for just 33 of 55 snaps at Penn State and 22 of 74 at Wisconsin, meaning in U-M's four losses, he played 111 of 265 snaps (41.9%).

Despite such limited opportunity, Uche ranked first on the team in sacks (8.5) and second on the team in tackles for loss (11.5).

It will be interesting to see how he is used in the NFL, a number of scouts throughout the draft process suggesting Uche is strong enough in coverage and capable in the right defense to be more versatile than he was at Michigan, getting rush-defense responsibilities in addition to a pass-rushing role.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft: "Balancing Uche's skill set and athletic potential against his inexperience and lack of instincts makes him a challenging evaluation. He's unlikely to find sustained success as a situational rusher, but it should be in play for a team to turn loose his rush instincts and agility inside the pocket as a blitzer.

"He plays with closing burst, can tackle and is smoother in coverage than expected, but the difference in becoming a pro linebacker instead of a short-term, hybrid athlete will depend largely upon improving his second-level instincts and finding an eclectic defensive mind to unlock his potential."