Josh Uche Selected In Round Two

MichaelSpath

Josh Uche became the 23rd Wolverine of the Jim Harbaugh era chosen in the NFL Draft when he went in Round 2 Friday night, going to the New England Patriots. Interestingly, he is the first Michigan second-rounder since WR Devin Funchess and DE Frank Clark went in Round 2 in the 2015 NFL Draft. 

Analysis: The 6-1, 245-pounder was a bit of polarizing player for the Wolverines in 2019, many believing he should have played more as an every-down performer for the Maize and Blue, and others believing he was utilized properly, as a pass-rush specialist. According to ProFootballFocus.com, Uche played just 20 of 79 snaps against Ohio State and 36 of 57 against Alabama in U-M's Jan. 1 bowl loss. 

He also saw the field for just 33 of 55 snaps at Penn State and 22 of 74 at Wisconsin, meaning in U-M's four losses, he played 111 of 265 snaps (41.9%).

Despite such limited opportunity, Uche ranked first on the team in sacks (8.5) and second on the team in tackles for loss (11.5). 

It will be interesting to see how he is used in the NFL, a number of scouts throughout the draft process suggesting Uche is strong enough in coverage and capable in the right defense to be more versatile than he was at Michigan, getting rush-defense responsibilities in addition to a pass-rushing role. 

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein wrote before the draft: "Balancing Uche's skill set and athletic potential against his inexperience and lack of instincts makes him a challenging evaluation. He's unlikely to find sustained success as a situational rusher, but it should be in play for a team to turn loose his rush instincts and agility inside the pocket as a blitzer. 

"He plays with closing burst, can tackle and is smoother in coverage than expected, but the difference in becoming a pro linebacker instead of a short-term, hybrid athlete will depend largely upon improving his second-level instincts and finding an eclectic defensive mind to unlock his potential." 

Football

Ed Warinner Talks Cesar Ruiz With New Orleans Saints Beat Writers

No one knows Cesar Ruiz's game better than Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner.

Brandon Brown

Top 5 Tight End In 2022 Class Andre Dollar Talks Michigan Offer

Michigan is the most recent offer for 2022 four-star tight end Andre Dollar, who ranks No. 4 in his class nationally. Dollar has family from Michigan and likes how U-M has used the tight end position recently.

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 04/24/20

Stream of consciousness thoughts on the NFL Draft, beginning with former Wolverine Cesar Ruiz might win a Super Bowl as a rookie.

Steve Deace

by

dieseldub

2020 NFL Draft: Day Two Primer

A couple more Wolverines could hear their names called later tonight.

Brandon Brown

Michigan’s 2021 Class Grows With Cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows’ Commitment

Michigan picked up a pledge from 2021 three-star cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows on Friday afternoon, marking 10 commitments in the cycle. McBurrows is a speedy kid with great instincts who could shine in the U-M secondary in the years to come.

Eric Rutter

The Buzz: Cesar Ruiz Is A New Orleans Saint

The New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz with the 24th pick in the first round and a lot of people are talking about it.

Brandon Brown

BREAKING: Franz Wagner Will Return For Sophomore Season

Michigan basketball officially announced that Franz Wagner will be back at U-M next year.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Breaking Down Cesar Ruiz's Fit As A New Orleans Saint

The New Orleans Saints drafted Cesar Ruiz with the 24th overall pick in the first round.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Focusing On Size For 2021 Defensive Tackle Recruits

Michigan is still looking for its first defensive tackle commit of the 2021 cycle. However, the Wolverines have been pressing for quite a few top flight prospects to fill that need.

Eric Rutter

Cesar Ruiz Is Off The Board: Goes Round 1

Michigan center Cesar Ruiz became the first Wolverine selected in this year's NFL Draft, going No. 24 overall to the New Orleans Saints.

MichaelSpath