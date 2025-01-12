JUST IN: Former Michigan Football DL Owen Wafle transferring to Big Ten rival
Another of Michigan's transfer portal departures has found a new home, this time within the Big Ten Conference.
True freshman defensive lineman Owen Wafle, a former four-star prospect, has announced his commit to Penn State via Instagram after just one season with the Wolverines. Wafle entered the portal back on Jan. 2 and also took trips to Oklahoma, Wisconsin, Rutgers and North Carolina before ultimately deciding on the Nittany Lions.
Wafle, the No. 445 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class (per 247Sports Composite), committed to and signed with the Wolverines while Jim Harbaugh was still the head coach at Michigan, but did not enroll until Harbaugh and then-defensive line coach Mike Elston had departed for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Wafle never saw the field for Michigan during his lone season in Ann Arbor this past fall, and will have four seasons of eligibility left at Penn State. Wafle's younger brother, Luke, is a four-star and Top 250 EDGE prospect in the class of 2026 and has offers from both the Wolverines and the Nittany Lions.
Michigan will lose star defensive tackles Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, as well as edge rusher Josaiah Stewart to the NFL Draft this spring, but are currently expected to return tackles Rayshaun Benny, Ike Iwunnah and Enow Etta for the 2025 season. The Wolverines also landed a pair of defensive tackles out of the transfer portal in Damon Payne (Alabama) and Tre Williams (Clemson).
