JUST IN: Michigan Football projected to land elite 5-star prospect
Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore and offensive line coach Grant Newsome have made it known that five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola is a top priority. After visiting Babalola this week, it sounds like the Wolverines are now the leading favorite to land the elite prospect and provide a huge boost to the 2025 recruiting class.
On Sunday, On3's recruiting insider Steve Wiltfong logged a prediction for Michigan to land the 5-star OT.
Babalola is considered the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, per 247Sports' Composite. The five-star has garnered 35 scholarship offers during his recruitment, including just about every top program in the country. In addition to Stanford and Michigan, Babalola was also strongly considering Oklahoma, Missouri and Auburn, though the Cardinal and Wolverines remain the favorites.
