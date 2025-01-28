Michigan Football star ruled 'Out' for Senior Bowl due to injury
As preparation for the 2025 NFL Draft continues, one former Michigan player has suffered a setback in his quest to hear his name called at the podium in April.
According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, running back Kalel Mullings has been ruled 'Out' for Senior Bowl practices and the game due to an injury. Brugler described the injury as "minor", and reported that Mullings is expected to be healthy in time to participate in the NFL Combine in late February.
Mullings is coming off an excellent fifth-year senior season at Michigan, in which he ran for 948 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 185 carries, adding 35 receiving yards on six receptions for the Wolverines.
After spending each of the previous two seasons as a short-yardage specialist in Michigan's offense, Mullings overtook Donovan Edwards for the starting tailback role in 2024, and had decisive runs in the Wolverines' victories over USC, Minnesota and Ohio State.
Mullings began his collegiate career at linebacker before switching to running back during the 2022 season. The native of Massachusetts finished his career with 1,201 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 235 carries.
