Know Thy Enemy: Updates On Michigan State, Ohio State And Penn State Football

Here's a look back at what's happened with Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State football over the past week.

Michigan State

The Spartans picked up the first three commitments of the Mel Tucker era over the past week when a trio of three stars pledged to Michigan State. Miami Gulliver Prep athlete Gabe Nealy, Lansing (Mich.) East Lansing offensive tackle Ethan Boyd and Oak Park (Mich.) High running back Davion Primm all picked the Spartans over the last seven days giving Sparty three members in the 2021 class. None of them had an offer from Michigan and only Nealy had offers from schools I'd put on Michigan State's level.

It was another busy week for the Michigan State coaches on the recruiting trail. Despite being trapped at home like the rest of us, the Spartans staff has offered at least 10 more prospects. Efforts in that area seem to be much higher under new head coach Mel Tucker, which supports Tucker's reputation as a tireless recruiter. One of those offers went out to Essexville (Mich.) Garber 2022 defensive tackle and Michigan commit Alex VanSumeren. Michigan State very likely won't have a chance with VanSumeren, but they clearly aren't afraid to offer anyone.

Ohio State

Ohio State president Michael Drake said that the football season will likely be impacted by COVID-19. In an interview on WOSU radio, Drake spoke about the potential start of the college football season and he's starting to sound a lot like other people in power around collegiate athletics.

“We’re not assuming, necessarily, that the season is going to start and be like last season was,” Drake said. “That’s not at all a given. We’re not also taking that there won’t be a season. Something between those two wide error bars is where we’re looking for planning.”

As of right now, delaying the start of college football feels like the right hing to do, but man would that stink.

Penn State

The Nittany Lions picked up four commitments over the past week and three of them were from the state of Michigan. Four-star cornerback Kalen King and his brother, three-star inside linebacker Kobe King, both from Detroit Cass Tech, along with Detroit Martin Luther King four-star safety Jaylen Reed all pledged to the Nittany Lions, as did Zakee Watley, a four-star defensive back from Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding.

Neither Reed or Watley held an offer from the Wolverines, but the King twins did. Michigan wasn't recruiting either of the Kings very aggressively, but it's still a nice pull and good for optics for Penn State to come into Detroit and land a trio of nice players. Penn State now has seven commits in the 2021 class and ranks No. 14 in the country.

Which development is the biggest deal to you? Do any of these affect Michigan in a noteworthy way? Comment below!!!