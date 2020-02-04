WolverineDigest
Listen: Discussing Potential Graduate Transfer Options For Michigan Football

Brandon Brown

Michigan is sitting at 85 scholarships for the 2020 roster and that doesn't look to be changing on National Signing Day tomorrow. Attrition is likely still going to take place before the roster is set for next fall, which gives Michigan an opportunity to add to the program via the transfer portal. Could it be two, three, five guys? 

Yesterday I posted an article containing six graduate transfers that Michigan fans should keep an eye on as February rolls on. One of them, Stanford offensive tackle Devery Hamilton, actually committed to Duke just a few hours after my article went live, but the other names are still in play.

Today on Inside the Huddle, Michael Spath and I discussed those five players and provided additional background information as to why they should be monitored. We also discussed which players are most likely to end up at Michigan and why based on inside information and signs indicating how hard they're each being recruited.

What's your opinion of the transfer portal? Who do you think Michigan should pursue most aggressively? Comment below!!!

