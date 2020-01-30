WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Listen: Michigan Football Has Several Holes To Fill In 2020

Brandon Brown

Coming off of a 9-4 season, Michigan obviously has to go back to the drawing board in order to close the gap between them and college football's elite. The Wolverines return some young, talented players, as well as a few key veterans, but definitely have some very important pieces to replace.

Earlier today on Inside the Huddle, Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and myself discussed who would be the toughest to replace from last year's roster.

Who is going to be the hardest to replace? Who do you think steps up in the biggest way next fall? Comment below!!!

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Steve Deace
Steve Deace

Editor

I voted for Ruiz, too. We learned at the end of the Hoke years, when Michigan started two tackles who both started in the NFL (one in a Super Bowl the other a Pro Bowler), that if the interior of the offensive line is questionable your quarterback gets killed. Michigan opens at Washington, which is perennially good on defense, and has a tremendous home-field advantage. And the Wolverines could be going with a redshirt freshman center in his first game. One or two bad line calls in a game like that could result in a turnover or two that decides the outcome.

MichaelSpath
MichaelSpath

Editor

Cesar Ruiz is leading the poll we've done on this (https://twitter.com/MichaelSpathITH/status/1222917918834483200?s=20) and I can't disagree. If you had starters flanking the new center, it would be one thing, but with two new guards also, it's a lot to ask of a brand-new center.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Hoops Fans Not Confident Wolverines Will Make NCAAs

The Wolverines ended their four-game losing streak earlier this week but as they head into a key game against Rutgers, the fans lack confidence Michigan has turned the corner as it relates to the NCAA Tournament.

MichaelSpath

by

SteveDeace

Video: Good Michigan Morning 01/30/20

Has Michigan ever had a basketball player with Franz Wagner's skill-set and potential?

Steve Deace

by

BrandonBrown

Here's What I'm Thinking...The 2020 Quarterback Battle

Jim Harbaugh has a tough decision to make when it comes to the quarterback position for next season.

Brandon Brown

by

MichaelSpath

Michigan Player Comparison: Dax Hill's Five-Star Talent Measures Up To Peppers

In our series looking at how current starters compare to former greats, Dax Hill finds himself in rare company with Jabrill Peppers.

Kevin Minor

by

Marty.Rheaume

Listen: Which Jim Harbaugh Recruit Is The Biggest Overachiever?

Michigan has recruited very well but some standouts have been very under recruited.

Brandon Brown

Hockey Coach Mel Pearson Previews Home Series With Ohio State

Michigan hockey coach Mel Pearson looks ahead to the Wolverines' home series with the visiting Buckeyes.

MichaelSpath

Opinion Roundtable: What Does Michigan's Win Over Nebraska Mean?

Michigan snapped its losing streak and finally notched a win on the road.

Brandon Brown

Listen: Discussing Michigan's Win Over Nebraska

Michigan picked up road win No. 1 in Lincoln last night albeit in unorthodox fashion.

Brandon Brown

2020 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Post All-Star Games Edition

In my debut edition of my 2020 NFL Draft position rankings, where do former Wolverines like Josh Uche and Shea Patterson rate (if at all)?

Steve Deace

Video: Michigan Podcast's Top 10 Michigan Sports Predictions Of 2020

How many of these are spot on, down right crazy, or just plain wrong?

Steve Deace