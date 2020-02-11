Listen: Talking Michigan State's Misguided Coaching Search

For the better part of a decade, Mark Dantonio and Michigan State were a force to be reckoned with. Now, not so much.

Dantonio dropped a bomb a week ago announcing that he was done at MSU via Twitter and put the Spartans in a very tough spot. Hiring a coach after National Signing Day in February is not ideal and Spartan Nation is finding that out the hard way.

At least five coaches, including top target and the most likely candidate to replace Dantonio Luke Fickell, have turned the job down and Michigan fans could not be happier. Michael Spath opened Inside the Huddle talking about the state of both programs and fanbases and did not pull any punches.

