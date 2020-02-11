WolverineDigest
Listen: Talking Michigan State's Misguided Coaching Search

Brandon Brown

For the better part of a decade, Mark Dantonio and Michigan State were a force to be reckoned with. Now, not so much.

Dantonio dropped a bomb a week ago announcing that he was done at MSU via Twitter and put the Spartans in a very tough spot. Hiring a coach after National Signing Day in February is not ideal and Spartan Nation is finding that out the hard way.

At least five coaches, including top target and the most likely candidate to replace Dantonio Luke Fickell, have turned the job down and Michigan fans could not be happier. Michael Spath opened Inside the Huddle talking about the state of both programs and fanbases and did not pull any punches.

How do you feel about Michigan State's coaching search? What do you think is going to happen? Comment below!!!

Video: Good Michigan Morning 02/11/20

This stat says Michigan may be back to playing the kind of elite defense we saw the previous two seasons.

Steve Deace

by

SirMalachi

Video: Juwan Howard's Philosophy On Shooting

Even when Michigan is struggling at shooting the ball, Juwan Howard remains consistent in his approach.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Ranking Juwan Howard's Win Over Michigan State

It's only year one for Juwan Howard but he's already got some wins over the game's best coaches.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Here's What I'm Thinking...Tom Izzo's Comments About Isaiah Livers Returning To Lineup

Junior wing Isaiah Livers returned from injury and helped propel Michigan past Michigan State.

Brandon Brown

by

Carbine1776

Michigan Football's Top 20 Under 20

How bright is Joe Milton's future? Dax Hill's? Chris Hinton's? The three rank among the best young prospects on the Michigan roster heading into 2020.

MichaelSpath

by

MORandy

Update: Graduate Transfers To Keep An Eye On

Michigan is still keeping an eye on the transfer portal in order to add some depth at defensive tackle and cornerback.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Jon Teske Talks Big Win Over Spartans, Zavier Simpson's Play, Off-Court Situation, Leadership

Senior center Jon Teske had a forgettable first half against Michigan State but came through in the second and helped U-M defeat the Spartans.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Video: Zavier Simpson's Comments After Win Over Michigan State

Zavier Simpson hit some big shots in a big win over the Spartans on Saturday.

Brandon Brown

by

SteveDeace

Michigan's Football Non-Conference Schedules: Historical Perspective

Is Michigan's just-announced 2022 non-conference football schedule historically soft as it's being panned by some, and even if it is so what?

Steve Deace

by

MORandy

Photo Gallery: Michigan Beats Michigan State, 77-68

Here's how Michigan's nine-point win over Michigan State looked in photo form.

Brandon Brown

by

BrandonBrown