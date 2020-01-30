Listen: Which Jim Harbaugh Recruit Is The Biggest Overachiever?

Jim Harbaugh has recruited very well while at Michigan. According to Rivals.com, starting with the 2016 class up to the 2020 group that just signed in December, 64 four stars have inked with the Wolverines and six five stars have rocked the winged helmet as well.

Fans love when U-M lands big fish but it's the under recruited guys who turn into major contributors that really become fan favorites. Just last year wide receiver Ronnie Bell and running back Hassan Haskins stepped into major roles and led the Wolverines in a lot of ways after being barely recruited to play college football.

It's always fun to look back at who outperformed their recruiting rankings and who really shined as a key cogs on the field for Michigan. Michael Spath, Zach Shaw and I did just that yesterday on Inside the Huddle.

Who is your pick for biggest overachiever? Do you think there could be a new candidate during the 2020 season? Comment below!!!