LOOK: Here's how Connor Stalions answered key questions from NCAA
The highly anticipated Netflix documentary featuring former U-M football staffer Connor Stalions dropped on Tuesday, and the sign-stealing scandal is once again the topic of conversation around college football. While fans debate, argue, support, and criticize everything associated with Stalions, the documentary did provide a few noteworthy items as it relates to the NCAA investigation itself.
At one point during the film, Stalions can be seen with his lawyers having a virtual discussion with members of the NCAA. The Q&A session touches on key questions relating to the investigation, and although Stalions avoids giving direct answers to most of the questions, it does provide pretty good insight into what the NCAA is looking into and how Stalions is responding.
Here's a detailed look at those exchanges:
NCAA: Connor, what coaches or staff employed at any time with the Michigan football program were aware that you obtained, or had access to, opponents signals obtained through in-person advanced scouting?
Stalions: "I did not obtain signals from in-person scouting.
NCAA: Connor, did you ever direct anyone or instruct anyone to attend a college football game in which Michigan was not playing?
Stalions: No, I don't ever recall directing someone to go to a game.
NCAA: Have you ever purchased tickets for someone to attend a college football game in which Michigan was not playing?
Stalions: I've purchased tickets to many games. College football, obviously Michigan's playing so I don't have time to go to another game, I'd need to resell them or if a friend asks for a ticket I'd transfer it to him or her.
NCAA: Would any of those tickets that you would purchase and then transfer to a friend or a family member, did any of the individuals who you purchased the ticket for attend a game that Michigan was not competing in and film or record the opponents signal callers?
Stalions: So, to my understanding, there are some people who attended games using tickets that I purchased and recorded parts of those games.
NCAA: Who were the individuals that recorded parts of the games that were sitting in the seats that you purchased?
Stalions: I don't recall exactly who. I've purchased tickets to a lot of games
NCAA: How do you know they were recording parts of the game then?
Stalions: Because sometimes I would receive film from them
NCAA: Connor, did you attend the Central Michigan/Michigan State game on September 1st of '23?
Stalions: I don't recall attending a specific game there, no.
NCAA: You don't recall attending the Central Michigan/Michigan State game on September 1st of '23?
Stalions Lawyer No. 1: He answered the question. He said he didn't recall a specific game.
Stalions Lawyer No. 2: Also, I needed to be done at 12. So in closing, let me just say this. We believe that Connor's personal private data was breached by somebody who did not have permission to do that. If that's true, that's certainly a violation of civil law and may be a bigger crime. If it's true that it came from somebody associated or tied to the Ohio State University, and we think it was, that's where if I was going to try do right, I might be focusing.
Stalions Lawyer No. 2: Do you know whether someone took this without Connor's consent?
NCAA: We're not sharing anything more at this time from our investigation. I don't think that's information that we're able to share at this point.
Stalions Lawyer No. 2: Okay. With that we're going to end the interview. We appreciate it. I wish you all the best of luck and hippieness in your lives.
