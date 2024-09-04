LOOK: Jim Harbaugh's 300-pound fullback looks like a problem
Michigan fans are well aware of Jim Harbaugh's love for "smashmouth" football, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. During his nine seasons in Ann Arbor, the Michigan offense was primarily a run-first operation that was built on winning in the trenches. And of course, Harbaugh would often use multiple tight ends, extra offensive linemen, and a fullback to get the job done.
Based on the latest news coming out of Los Angeles, it's safe to say that Harbaugh's mentality hasn't changed in his new role as the Chargers' head coach.
In another move that signals his desire to continue his Michigan philosophy in LA, Harbaugh and the Chargers recently signed former U-M running back Hassan Haskins off waivers. After an impressive four-year career at the University of Michigan, Haskins was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft (4th round, No. 131 overall).
Harbaugh and the Chargers will kick off the regular season schedule on Sep. 8 at 4 pm ET against the Las Vegas Raiders.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -