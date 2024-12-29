LA Chargers' Jim Harbaugh earns $1 million bonus after latest NFL accomplishment
It's safe to say Jim Harbaugh's nine years at Michigan did nothing to hinder his ability to win in the NFL.
In his first season back in the professional ranks, Harbaugh has led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 10-6 record and has clinched a spot in the NFL Playoffs. Per the terms of his contract, Harbaugh has earned a $1 million bonus as a result.
Harbaugh has proven himself as one of the best football coaches at any level of the sport. He led the San Francisco 49ers to three straight NFC Championships and a Super Bowl appearance during his first stint in the NFL, led Stanford to a No. 4 final ranking in 2010, and led Michigan to three straight Big Ten championships (2021-23) and its first national championship since 1997 just one year ago.
Now, in Los Angeles, Harbaugh will chase the final major accomplishment to complete his coaching resume — a Super Bowl victory. With a young, star quarterback in Justin Herbert, Harbaugh could have several opportunities to win that elusive Super Bowl. If he's able to do so, Harbaugh would join an elite list of coaches who won both a national championship and a Super Bowl: Pete Carroll, Barry Switzer and Jimmy Johnson.
