Make A Choice: Basketball Practice Or Football Practice

Michigan's spring game was supposed to be today so naturally I was thinking — what would we have seen? How would Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton look? Which four guys would line up to the left of Jalen Mayfield along the offensive line? How would Chris Evans look in his return? Which young players would stand out?

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait at least a few more months before we can get any of those questions answered.

With basketball, the program just announced the signing of Hunter Dickinson, Jace Howard, Zeb Jackson and Terrance Williams, along with graduate transfer Mike Smith. Thinking about the five new additions tot he basketball program generates several questions as well.

How is that roster going to look on the court? Because on paper, it's pretty solid. Who starts at point guard? What about at center? How does Jace Howard look among the rest of the guys given he was considered a walk-on for a few days? What's Juwan Howard's style like behind closed doors? How involved are the assistants?

The start of the basketball season my not be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we're still not allowed to watch an uncensored, non-vanilla practice.

So the question is, if you could attend a real, unfiltered, legitimate, full-speed practice, would you pick basketball or football?

My Pick

For me, as a member of the media, it's football by quite a bit. We are kept in the dark so much when it comes to Jim Harbaugh's program that being able to see what goes on behind closed doors, even for just one practice, would be extremely valuable.

I would love to see Ed Warinner in action as he tries to find four new starters. I'd be really curious to see how Jim Harbaugh, Ben McDaniels and Josh Gattis handle coaching up the quarterbacks and who does what when it comes to getting the offense going. Watching Don Brown in any setting is awesome so I can only imagine how he is during a real practice. Getting a chance to watch newcomers Brian Jean-Mary and Bob Shoop would be really informational since we haven't seen or done anything with them yet.

I would absolutely love to see Juwan Howard in action, and I'm quite curious about how the roster and starting five comes together on the hardwood, but a chance to see the football program in a way that we literally never have is too valuable to pass up.