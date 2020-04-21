Make A Choice: Change A Player's Position

Earlier this week, Ben VanSumeren casually mentioned on Twitter that he's now a linebacker. That's probably a smart move given the developments of Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins, along with the addition of Chris Evans to the running back room.

Normally, these "Make A Choice" articles have been a one-or-the-other proposition, but for today's edition, it's a bit more open ended. If you could switch the position of any Michigan player, who would it be and where would you put him?

And to be clear, this isn't saying that a player is playing out of position, but rather an entertaining hypothetical situation that would be fun to see on the field.

My Pick

I would love to see Aidan Hutchinson at tight end. I covered Aidan a lot when he was in high school and the kid has skills on the offensive side of the ball. In fact, former Michigan defensive line coach Greg Mattison was at a game that I was at and was very impressed with Aidan on offense. I asked Mattison if there was a chance Aidan would get a look tight end — his response was gold.

"Hell no," Mattison said with a laugh. "He's staying with me and he's going to be a damn good defensive end."

Hutchinson never came off the field when he was a senior at Divine Child in Dearborn. He obviously played defensive end, tight end and even long snapped on special teams. The only time he stepped off the field was on kickoff and kick return.

The rising junior is now 6-6 and probably north of 280 pounds, which might be a touch heavy for a tight end, but he certainly has the skill set get the job done on offense. He's a great athlete and actually has great hands. He'd be a load to bring down once the ball was in his hands and blocked enough in high school that he'd adapt quickly in that regard as well.

Hutchinson might end up being an All-American at defensive end, so moving him is not an option, but it would be neat to see him in a receiver's number scoring TDs.