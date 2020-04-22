Make A Choice: Rushing, Receiving Or Passing

Michigan has one of the more iconic and successful football programs in the history of college football, but the Wolverines have never been known for offense. Several statistical marks that are pretty much commonplace in today's world of college football have been very hard to attain for players in the winged helmet.

John Navarre holds the Michigan record for passing yards in a season with 3,331. In all of the years at U-M, no quarterback has ever thrown for 3,500 yards. Not once. Last year alone, 17 quarterbacks passed for more than 3,500 yards in the country. Four passed for more than 4,000 yards and two of them, Anthony Gordon of Washington State and Joe Burrow, LSU's Heisman winner, both threw for more than 5,500 yards. I'm not saying Michigan needs to wing it around for 5,000 yards, but 3,500 is a very realistic goal.

In 2018 Karan Higdon went over the 1,000-yard mark, but he came up 22 yards short of 1,200. Before him, it had been since 2011 that a Michigan running back hit the 1,000-yard plateau. Fitz Toussaint did it that year with 1,041. Last year, 28 players had more than 1,200 yards rushing and four went over the 2,000-yard mark, including two Big Ten running backs, Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin and JK Dobbins of Ohio State. I picked 1,200 as the mark because that obviously comes out to 100 yards per game during the regular season. Again, not an unattainable goal.

Finally, a Michigan wide receiver hasn't had 1,000 yards receiving since 2013. Jeremy Gallon did it that year with 1,373. In 2019, 41 players had at least 1,000 yards receiving. Michigan's leader was Ronnie Bell with 758 yards — good enough for No. 95 in the country. With Bell and Nico Collins both returning, the 1,000-yard mark needs to be a goal for one or both of them.

This article is not meant to bash Michigan or last year's offense or anyone who has played in the maize and blue. This is simply to say, Michigan's offense can be better, and I actually think it will be.

So today's choice is this — would you rather have a Michigan quarterback throw for 3,500 yards, a Michigan running back run for 1,200 yards or a wide receiver accumulate 1,000 yards receiving?

My Pick

I'm going to go with the quarterback passing yards — I assume most others will too — here's why.

If Michigan's quarterback, be it Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton, can throw for at least 3,500 yards, you'd have to assume that one of U-M's receivers is at or near 1,000 yards receiving. If the passing game is working like that and pressuring defenses down the field, the running game is going to work. Will it work to the tune of 1,200 yards? Maybe not, but it would certainly be opened up and effective.