Miami Dolphins select Michigan's Kenneth Grant in the first round of NFL Draft
Kenneth Grant arrived to Michigan as a kid with a ton of potential, and after three years in Ann Arbor he developed into a first round draft pick. On Thursday night, Grant was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round with the No. 13 overall pick.
Here's a quick look at some of his top accomplishments during his time at Michigan:
• All-American (third team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches, 2023-24; second team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)
• Two-time Co-recipient of the Woodley-Graham Award (2023-24); named the Most Improved Player on Defense (2023)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Appeared in 41 games along the defensive line (one game, special teams only) with 17 starts
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson