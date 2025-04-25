Wolverine Digest

Miami Dolphins select Michigan's Kenneth Grant in the first round of NFL Draft

Kenneth Grant was Michigan's 'monster in the middle' during his time in Ann Arbor, and now he'll take his talents to Miami.

Kenneth Grant arrived to Michigan as a kid with a ton of potential, and after three years in Ann Arbor he developed into a first round draft pick. On Thursday night, Grant was selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round with the No. 13 overall pick.

Here's a quick look at some of his top accomplishments during his time at Michigan:


• All-American (third team, 2024)


• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (second team, coaches, 2023-24; second team, media, 2024; third team, media, 2023)


• Two-time Co-recipient of the Woodley-Graham Award (2023-24); named the Most Improved Player on Defense (2023)


• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)


• Appeared in 41 games along the defensive line (one game, special teams only) with 17 starts

