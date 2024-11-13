Mic'd up Jim Harbaugh shares hilarious exchange with Justin Herbert
Former Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh has found quick success upon returning to the NFL ranks, leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a 6-3 start in his first season with the Bolts.
This past Sunday, Harbaugh was mic'd up on the sidelines as he coached the Chargers to a 27-17 win over the Tennessee Titans, and was caught cursing at himself during pregame warmups after dropping a pass from quarterback Justin Herbert.
Harbaugh hasn't played since 2001, but the competitive fire still runs hot for the 60-year-old, as evidenced by the football gloves the head coach wears during warmups, and Harbaugh's continued tradition of coaching in cleats. If the drops continue, however, Harbaugh may need to consider ditching the gloves in warmups.
