Michigan an official visit candidate for wide receiver Jaden Alexis

Though listed at 6-1 and 180 pounds, Pompano Beach (Fla.) Monarch wide receiver Jaden Alexis is only listed as a three-star prospect, but his extensive offer sheet tells a different story.

With over 30 offers from top flight schools such as Alabama, Georgia, Florida State, Notre Dame and Michigan, Alexis has been hearing from numerous coaches over the coronavirus-imposed visit ban.

Michigan is one of the programs pushing hardest for Alexis after offering in late January, and the high-ceiling receiver broke down his contact with the Wolverines coaching staff.

“I have been staying in touch with Coach [Josh] Gattis and was able to speak with Coach [Jim] Harbaugh recently,” Alexis told Wolverine Digest. “I really love both of them as coaches. They both keep it real and have been very up front.”

So far, the Gattis-Harbaugh recruiting tandem has been successful in building Alexis’ interest in the school.

“I definitely want to get a visit so I can meet them in person,” Alexis said. “Not only them, but the other staff too. I don’t even care if it’s my position, I want to meet the running back coach, tight end coach and offensive line coach. But I really love the way [Gattis] goes about his work and making his receivers and offense better.”

In hearing from the U-M staff, Alexis has received a couple recruiting pitches from Gattis that have been rather appealing to the junior recruit.

“One thing he has been telling me is it’s a brand name football program,” Alexis said. “We all know that. The opportunity I have to play early and at a high level [is there]. He said they only have seven receivers on scholarship, so he needs guys like me to come in on day one and prove themselves and work for the spot. That is one thing he really drove home.”

With an opportunity for early playing time in the mix at Michigan, Alexis mentioned that he is planning on taking a trip to Ann Arbor once recruiting visits are back on the table.

“I haven’t really set in stone any official visits yet,” Alexis said. “That’s basically the next step because I can’t take many more unofficial visits because of this whole virus thing. It is making the time a little shorter to take some officials. Official wise, Michigan should be up there. I am really looking forward to going either official or unofficially, but I definitely want to start narrowing things down. They should be in that top group.”

At the moment, Alexis is not certain whether his Michigan visit will be of the official or unofficial variety, but the speedy, powerful prospect is monitoring the situation as it develops. In fact,

“I had three visits for my spring break planned this week,” Alexis said. “[The coronavirus] did kind of turn things out of whack and make things a little bit harder. Before, I had a lot of time to make these trips and see, but now I don’t really have the time or money to cram in trips. So, now you have to narrow it down based on perspective and feel basically.”

Last year, Alexis turned in a junior campaign of 50 receptions for over 900 yards and 10 touchdowns. This prolific season established Alexis as one of Florida’s marquee 2021 prospects, and Alexis would prefer to be in a collegiate offense that allows for similar production.

“I do want to be in an offense that does express the receivers in the best way, gets the ball in their hands and throws the ball a little bit,” Alexis said. “At the end of the day, I don’t have to be in an offense that throws it 75% of the time, but when I go there I’ll have every opportunity to make myself known.”

Describing himself as an “all-around playmaker,” Alexis is examining his fit within a school’s offense as part of his evaluation process, but the Florida native is also weighing several other factors as well.

“A lot of kids like to see the facilities and all the things that pretty much every top program has,” Alexis said. “For me, it’s really about the people and the players that are already there. It’s the culture they have already, the coaching staff that they have. I definitely want to be around great people. At the end of the day, it’s not only what you do on the field, but it’s about the people you’re around off the field and being a better man. So, I definitely want to be around a great group of people, teammates, coaches and even support staff. I definitely want to be in a great environment.”

Alexis was planning on running track during the spring sports season, but it is unknown if that plan will come to fruition. Look for Alexis to release a group of schools he plans to officially visit in the future.

