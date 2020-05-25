Michigan Commit Jaydon Hood Brings Strong Work Ethic To U-M

After racking up over 100 tackles and 25 tackles for loss last season at West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman, four-star inside linebacker Jaydon Hood transferred to St. Thomas Aquinas over the offseason.

At his new school, Hood is joined by a contingent of top flight prospects, such as now-fellow Michigan commit Ja’Den McBurrows, and the two recruits bonded before the coronavirus forced everyone into quarantine.

“From the little bit of time we had, I have established a relationship with him,” McBurrows told Wolverine Digest. “He seems like a very cool guy, a very smart guy, and his work ethic is unbelievable.”

Towards the end of April, McBurrows tenured his pledge to U-M, and he has acted as an ace recruiter for Hood ever since that time.

“We talk all the time about playing together in Ann Arbor,” McBurrows told said. “It would be good because we know each other well, and with his work ethic and my work ethic, it would be good since we work hard and would be on the field together.”

And since the two will be on the field together this fall at St. Thomas Aquinas, McBurrows is excited about what the future holds for his team now that Hood is part of the Raiders’ defense.

“Looking at his film, he seems like a very exciting player,” McBurrows said. “He knows how to tackle. He’s very fast, and he’s very physical.”

As a hard-hitting linebacker that closes quickly and delivers powerful tackles, Hood will have an opportunity to build some on-field chemistry with McBurrows this fall as well.

According to McBurrows, players are not given the opportunity to enroll early if they attend high school at St. Thomas Aquinas, so the pair of U-M commits are expected to arrive in Ann Arbor when summer football begins for the 2021 season.

McBurrows also said he would be open to the possibility of rooming together with Hood once the pair of U-M commits make it to Michigan.

Michigan is establishing a trend of taking two commits from certain talent-rich schools across the country. With both McBurrows and Hood headed to Michigan, what do you expect their impact to be? Let us know!