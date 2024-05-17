Michigan Gets Commitment From Transfer Portal Target Aamir Hall
Last year Michigan added Josh Wallace to the cornerback room from UMass and he ended up becoming an everyday player and someone that the coaches could start opposite Will Johnson. Now, the Michigan staff has gone back to the transfer portal well and brought in another cornerback from a smaller school in Aamir Hall out of Albany.
On paper, Hall looks like he could be the guy who starts opposite Will Johnson. He was an FCS All-American last year after racking up 57 tackles (37 solo) with five interceptions. Per Pro Football Focus, Hall received an 85.7 overall grade last season, which is very, very solid. At 6-1, 201 pounds, Hall has a very solid build for a cornerback and would seemingly fit in very well with the rest of Michigan's secondary.
A secondary consisting of Will Johnson and Aamir Hall at cornerback, with safeties Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson, Brandyn Hillman and Zeke Berry all jockeying for time, and guys like Ja'Den McBurrows, Kody Jones, Jyaire Hill and even freshman Jacob Oden figuring it out at nickel, the room suddenty feels pretty stocked. If Rod Moore can come back before the season is over, chalk that up as a big bonus.