Michigan cornerback transfer target makes it official with signing
Former Louisiana cornerback Caleb Anderson made his commitment official on February 5th, joining the Michigan Wolverines after a visit to Ann Arbor in mid-January. Anderson brings valuable depth and experience to Michigan’s secondary and comes with one year of eligibility left, offering the Wolverines and secondary coach Lamar Morgan a seasoned presence in the defensive backfield.
During his time at Louisiana, Anderson played in 10 games last season, starting eight of them. He recorded 23 tackles and an interception, showcasing his ability to contribute both as a cover corner and in run support. While Anderson may not be a full-time starter, his versatility and experience make him an excellent addition to Michigan’s defense, particularly in specialized scenarios.
Anderson's primary impact is likely to come on special teams, where his skill set can be maximized in coverage roles. His experience and athleticism will allow him to make significant contributions in the kicking game, which has always been a crucial element of Michigan's overall team performance. He also provides a solid back up in the case of injury or unavailability of a starting corner.
In addition to special teams, Anderson will likely see action on defense, particularly in certain matchups or situations where his experience and abilities are needed. As the Wolverines continue to build depth and flexibility in the secondary, Anderson’s leadership and playmaking potential will provide valuable insurance in a defensive unit that is expected to remain competitive at a high level.
Overall, Anderson’s decision to join the Wolverines bolsters a defensive backfield that is working hard to continue Michigan’s tradition of tough, physical defense. His experience and leadership will undoubtedly make a significant impact during the 2024 season, both on special teams and in situational defensive roles.
