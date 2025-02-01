Michigan cornerback promotes safety and convenience in new Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, and he is widely expected to be one of the top picks. As he prepares to hear his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Johnson has continued to build an impressive portfolio both on and off the field. One aspect of his success has been his ability to leverage his name, image, and likeness (NIL) through strategic partnerships with major brands. These NIL opportunities have not only helped him financially but have also allowed him to connect with his fanbase and fellow students in meaningful ways.
In 2024 alone, it’s estimated that Johnson earned over $240,000 through his NIL deals. His impressive roster of partnerships includes well-known brands like eFuse, Wolverine Boots, Wolverine Weekend, The M Den, Champions Circle, EA Sports, Rockin’ Protein, Feldman Chevrolet of Highland, University of Michigan Credit Union, and the Michigan Army National Guard. These deals have positioned Johnson in the top 100 for college athletes capitalizing on the NIL era, showcasing how players can build their brands and maximize their earning potential while still in school.
One of the most recent additions to his growing list of partnerships is Uber Student. Johnson recently shared an Instagram post advocating for the Uber Student program, which is designed to help students travel safely while offering discounts on food orders and other services. The program aligns perfectly with Johnson’s image as a student-athlete who understands the needs of his peers. By sharing this resource, he’s helping fellow University of Michigan students access convenient and affordable transportation options while also highlighting the importance of safety—a critical consideration for college students.
Clearly, Will Johnson has mastered the art of using his platform and social media presence to not only make his own life more comfortable but also to share valuable resources with those around him. This intellectual approach to NIL reflects a forward-thinking mindset that many other student-athletes are beginning to embrace. Johnson has shown that he’s not just an elite cornerback; he’s also a thoughtful, business-savvy individual who is using his influence to build his personal brand while benefiting his peers. As he heads into the NFL, this mix of on-field talent and off-field acumen will serve him well both in his career and beyond.
