Michigan could target a transfer receiver from a rival Big Ten school

Jerred Johnson

Michigan offensive pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy talks to quarterback Davis Warren (16)
Michigan offensive pass game coordinator and wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy talks to quarterback Davis Warren (16)
It is pretty rare for a transfer portal player to switch schools within their conference, but it does happen. Michigan and Michigan State have even swapped a few players in recent years. In the act of ultimate betrayal, rarely used Michigan linebacker Joey Velazquez switched from Ann Arbor to Columbus, joining the hated Buckeyes. Again, it is a rarity, but it can happen, and Nebraska just lost a player to the portal who is quite interesting.

Jaidyn Doss joined the Nebraska Cornhuskers as a three-star wide receiver. While in Lincoln, he has struggled to find a meaningful role within the team, and his stats reflect that. His career totals are two catches for 20 yards, nothing that stands out as a coach looking to bolster your roster. The intriguing part about Doss is that it appears he has transitioned to a defensive back. Receivers who make that switch early in their college career, such as Doss, who still has three years of eligibility left, can become quite successful at times.

Michigan has not made any mentions yet of pursuing Doss, but he could be an added piece to a loaded defense. Doss also has experience on special teams, including kick returning and punt returning duties. With three years of eligibility left, it may not hurt Michigan to take a look at Doss, who is a Swiss Army knife-type player.

Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Cam Allen (10) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Jaidyn Doss (85) Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

