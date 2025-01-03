Michigan defensive back makes it official, declares for NFL Draft
Michigan defensive back Quinten Johnson has officially declared for the NFL Draft. The 5th year senior leaves the program as a 3-time Big Ten Champion, National Champion, and was a part of the turnaround for the program that led to four straight wins against Ohio State. Johnson projects to be an undrafted free agent or late 6th round pick. He will have to use his speed and incredible amount of experience to work his way onto a roster. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing in at 211 pounds with a 4.5 range in the 40-yard dash, Johnson clearly possesses the physical traits needed to play at the next level.
Here's a closer look at Quinten Johnson's career highlights, courtesy of MGoBlue.com:
- Tackles: 7 - at Washington (Oct. 5, 2024)
- Solos: 4, 3x - last vs. Oregon (Nov. 2, 2024)
- TFLs: 1.0, 2x - last at Illinois (Oct. 19, 2024)
- Int: 1 - vs. Bowling Green (Sept. 16, 2023)
- PBUs: 2, 2x - last vs. Michigan State (Oct. 26, 2024
He was also a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020-21-23), four-time letterman (2020-21-22-23) and appeared in 57 games (34 on defense) with 11 starts during his time at Michigan.
